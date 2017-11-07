× Stolen gun found during traffic stop in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, PA. — Police conducting a traffic stop ended up finding a stolen handgun. It happened just before 8 p.m. on October 26th on the 500 block of Woodbine Street.

Officers from the Harrisburg Police Street Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 black in color BMW 750i.

As the front seat passenger began to exit the vehicle, police ordered him to stop and to show his hands. The suspect exited the vehicle but his left hand was positioned behind the tinted glass and the officers said they not see his hand through the glass. Police ordered the suspect, Anton Thompson to show his hands. Thompson reportedly began to reach and lean back inside the vehicle. Officers drew their firearms because Thompson was not listening to verbal commands and may have been armed. Thompson then appeared to have placed something down on his seat and then quickly raised his left arm. Officers moved in and detained Thompson.

Officers say they found a black in color Ruger LCP .380 pistol on the seat Thompson was sitting on. A record check through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) revealed this pistol was entered as stolen by the Pennsylvania State Police.

Thompson is 20 years of age and is not old enough to possess a valid permit to conceal a firearm in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.