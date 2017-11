× Timothy Scott re-elected mayor of Carlisle

CARLISLE — Incumbent Timothy Scott will serve a second term as mayor of Carlisle.

Scott, a Democrat, surpassed Republican candidate Scott Robinson with 75% of the vote.

Robinson was committed to Cumberland County Prison after he was arraigned in August on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief stemming from an incident on May 16.

This story will be updated.