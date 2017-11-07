Trouble voting? Here’s how to contact your local election office
Today is Election Day. Polling places in Pennsylvania opened this morning at 7 a.m., and will remain open tonight until 8.
If you need help finding your polling place, visit VotesPa and click on “Find Your Polling Place.”
You can also find links to contact your area election office or check your registration status.
If you have any problems voting today, here’s the contact information for elections offices in the FOX43 viewing area:
Adams County
117 Baltimore Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325-2313
(717) 337-9832
Cumberland County
1601 Ritner Highway
Carlisle, PA 17013
(717) 240-6385
Dauphin County
P.O. Box 1295
Harrisburg, PA 17108-1295
(717) 780-6360
Franklin County
14 N. Main St.
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 261-3810
Lancaster County
150 N. Queen St., Ste 117
Lancaster, PA 17603
(717) 299-8293
Lebanon County
400 South 8th Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 228-4428
York County
28 E. Market St.
York, PA 17401
(717) 771-9604