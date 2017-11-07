× Trouble voting? Here’s how to contact your local election office

Today is Election Day. Polling places in Pennsylvania opened this morning at 7 a.m., and will remain open tonight until 8.

If you need help finding your polling place, visit VotesPa and click on “Find Your Polling Place.”

You can also find links to contact your area election office or check your registration status.

If you have any problems voting today, here’s the contact information for elections offices in the FOX43 viewing area:

Adams County

117 Baltimore Street

Gettysburg, PA 17325-2313

(717) 337-9832

Website

Cumberland County

1601 Ritner Highway

Carlisle, PA 17013

(717) 240-6385

Website

Dauphin County

P.O. Box 1295

Harrisburg, PA 17108-1295

(717) 780-6360

Website

Franklin County

14 N. Main St.

Chambersburg, PA 17201

(717) 261-3810

Website

Lancaster County

150 N. Queen St., Ste 117

Lancaster, PA 17603

(717) 299-8293

Website

Lebanon County

400 South 8th Street

Lebanon, PA 17042

(717) 228-4428

Website

York County

28 E. Market St.

York, PA 17401

(717) 771-9604

Website