× Two men facing charges after scuffle leads to handgun firing round

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two men are facing charges after a scuffle among them resulted in a handgun going off with people nearby.

Joseph Robinette, 46, and Homer Clifford, 50, are facing two counts of conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment among other related charges.

On November 1 around 3:15 a.m., police responded to the first block of Leacock Road in Paradise Township for a report of a gun going off.

Upon arrival, police found that Clifford took Robinette to the location to retrieve some of his belongings.

A scuffle broke out between the two and some of the occupants of the residence.

At one point, Robinette’s handgun went off, and discharged a round.

Now, both men are facing charges for the incident.