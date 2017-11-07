× Two teens facing charges for assault, robbery in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two teens have been arrested and are facing charges for an assault and robbery in Columbia.

On November 6 at approximately 8:40 p.m., police were notified of a robbery that had just occurred in the 500 block of Ave. G.

It was reported that two men had followed two victims from the Turkey Hill store on Chestnut St. before reportedly pointing a gun at the victims and punching one of them in the face, causing a facial injury.

Then, the suspects allegedly took a wallet with cash and groceries before fleeing the area.

An officer on patrol was able to locate the two suspects in the 400 block of Cherry Street and took them into custody.

Both teens are 15-years-old and are facing robbery and simple assault charges. They were committed to Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.