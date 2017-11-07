× Update: State Police Corporal Shot During Traffic Stop in ICU

BETHLEHEM, PA. — At 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Tyree C. Blocker announced that the wounded corporal is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem.

“The thoughts of every Pennsylvania State Police employee are with our wounded member at this time,” said Commissioner Blocker. “We remain grateful to the multitude of first responders and medical professionals who have provided care, and to all Pennsylvanians for their continued support.”

More information will be released as it becomes available.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

Plainfield Township, PA – A Pennsylvania State Police corporal was shot and injured during a traffic stop on Route 33 in the area of Route 191 in Plainfield Twp., Northampton County just before 11:00 a.m. The corporal, whose name has not yet been released, was outside of his vehicle when the two exchanged gunfire.

The suspect fled the scene in a blue Pontiac sedan and drove himself to Easton Hospital, where he was taken into police custody. He is being treated for gunshot wounds. The corporal was flown from the scene via medical helicopter to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.

