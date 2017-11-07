× Wrightsville Borough Council votes to remove police chief

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Just three months after being suspended, Ron Hege has been voted out as the Wrightsville Borough Police Chief.

Wrightsville Borough Mayor, Michael Albert , confirmed that Hege was voted out by the Wrightsville Borough Council during its meeting on Monday, November 6.

It is unclear why Hege was suspended, but he reportedly has a right to a hearing regarding his removal.

In August, Hege was suspended with pay, and the suspension was supposed to last until mid-September. However, Hege was never reinstated, and pay was removed from his suspension in October.

