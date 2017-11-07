× York County election machines could allow voter to cast extra votes for certain candidates

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A problem with the election machines in York County could allow a single voter to vote more than once for certain candidates.

The county’s Elections and Voter Registration department learned of the issue late Monday afternoon but it was determined to be too late to re-program the machines, according to the York County Board of Elections release.

The release states that notices were posted at all polling places, reminding voters they may vote only once for cross-filed candidates in the same race.

An action plan to verify votes in the potentially impacted races is being developed by the county and the voting machine vendor, the Board of Elections release adds.

York County is also in communication with the Pennsylvania Department of State.