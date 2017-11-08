× Accused burglar steals $12,000 worth of items from Lancaster Township home, police say

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man already arrested for burglary is facing an additional burglary charge after a lengthy investigation by Manheim Township police, according to a police report.

Kyle Lewis Salvetti, 29, is accused of entering a residence on the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Road on May 3 and stealing $12,000 worth of property while the occupants slept upstairs. Salvetti was arrested for a similar offense in the same area on May 7, and was remanded to prison at that time. Police added the additional burglary charge after detectives determined Salvetti to be the suspect. A second criminal complaint was then filed, police say.