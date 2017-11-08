× An app has been created to tell you if McDonald’s ice cream machine is down

There has been a groundbreaking creation in the land of apps.

Now, you can know if McDonald’s ice cream machine is broken down, even before you get to the restaurant.

According to FOXNews, the Ice Check app, which is available for Apple iOS devices, allows users to search for the McDonald’s nearest to them, and then check the status of its ice cream machine in real-time. If the machine is down, one can simply mark the location as “off” in the app to let other users know that the machine is down.

The Ice Cream machines being “down” has long been an issue for many customers of the fast-food chain, and one of those times led to the apps creation, according to Buzzfeed.

“I came up with the idea for the app around a year ago, after a late night Oreo McFlurry craving went unfulfilled due to the ice cream machine being down,” Raina McLeod, the app’s creator said.

Now, you will never have to make a trip to McDonald’s without knowing if you will get ice cream or not.