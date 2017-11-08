Bailey Coach sends hundreds of veterans to Arlington National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Bailey Coach of York is donating several buses to send hundreds of local veterans and their families to Washington, DC. on Wednesday.

The company is planning to send more than 600 veterans to Arlington National Cemetery as a way to thank them for their service.

The buses will leave from the York Fairgrounds around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and return around 6 p.m. Two buses will also depart from Hanover Elks Lodge.

Before the buses depart for Washington, DC., veterans can enjoy a continental breakfast at the fairgrounds and a brief ceremony. The doors will open at 7:30 a.m.