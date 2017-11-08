× Capital Area Transit announces multiple cancellations Wednesday morning

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Captial Area Transit has announced multiple cancellations that could affect commutes today.

According to the CAT Twitter page, there will be 11 cancellations taking affect today.

It is expected that the management of Capital Area Transit will file an unfair labor practices complaint against the Amalgamated Transit Union Division 1436, charging an organized work action that will result in a significant disruption of public transit service which may cause massive cancellation of service provided to daily work commuters and other transit dependent riders in violation of provisions of the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Act.

CAT Spokesperson, Robert Philbin, issued this statement on the cancellations: “CAT dispatch cut 11 trips this morning due to lack of available drivers. Most CAT bus operators showed up for work today and did not participate in what management believes to be a concerted effort to impact service to public transit riders going to work this morning. Cuts reduced service so far this morning by about 15% which will disrupt service to hundreds of morning commuters. Warehouse service to Cumberland County was not affected and is on schedule. It is recommended that riders check with findmycatbus.com to view the live bus map for their bus locations.CAT apologizes for the loss of service and will tweet updates through the morning and day as more information becomes available.”

Today’s delays can be found below:

RT 12….the 6:07 inbound pickup at boscovs will not be running today please pickup the 5:52 or the 6:22 sorry for any inconvience — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 8, 2017

THE 6:35 RT 8 TO RUTHERFORD SQUARE WILL NOT BE RUNNING PLEASE USE THE 5:45 OR THE 7:20. THE 5:45 WILL GET YOU TO WALMART THE 7:20 WILL GET YOU TO A 8:02 DROP AT RUTHERFORD SQUARE — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 8, 2017

THE 7:13 RT 8 INBOUND FROM RUTHERFORD SQUARE WILL NOT BE RUNNING. PLEASE CATCH THE 6:36 OR THE 7:33. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVIENCE — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 8, 2017

THE 7:40 RT 3 OUTBOUND WILL NOT BE RUNNING PLEASE CATCH THE 7:15 OR THE 7:45. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVIENCE — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 8, 2017

THE 7:10 RT 12 PICKUP AT AMELIAS PARK AND RIDE WILL NOT BE RUNNING TODAY PLEASE PICK UP THE LOCAL TWO MIN PRIOR. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVIENCE — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 8, 2017

THE 6:15 OUTBOUND 17 AT THE TRANSFER CENTER WILL NOT BE RUNNING. PLEASE USE THE 6:45. I AM SORRY FOR ANY INCONVIENCE — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 8, 2017

THE ROUTE 1 AT 6:47 INBOUND WILL NOT BE RUNNING PLEASE TAKE THE 6:27 OR THE 7:07 SORRY FOR ANY INCONVIENCE — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 8, 2017

THE 13 OUTBOUND 7:05 AT THE TRANSFER CENTER WILL NOT BE RUNNING PLEASE TAKE THE 6:20 OR THE 7:30. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVIENCE — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 8, 2017

THE 13 INBOUND AT HARRISBURG MALL FOR 7:30 WILL NOT BE RUNNING TODAY PLEASE TAKE THE 6:40 OR THE 7:55. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVIENCE — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 8, 2017

RT 12 OUTBOUND FOR 5:37 WILL NOT BE RUNNING TODAY PLEASE USE THE 5:52 AT BOSCOVS ..i AM SORRY FOR ANY INCONVIENCE — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 8, 2017

RT 1 OUTBOUND AT 6:05 AT THE TRANSFER CENTER WILL NOT BE RUNNING TODAY PLEASE USE THE 5:45 OR THE 6:45.. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVIENCE — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 8, 2017