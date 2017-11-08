× Columbia man is 2nd person charged in connection with overdose death

LANCASTER COUNTY — A second man has been charged in connection with a drug deal that caused an Elizabethtown man’s overdose death in August.

Ryan A. Wise, 23, of Columbia, was charged Monday with felony drug delivery resulting in death regarding the 22-year-old man who died Aug. 31 from consuming pure fentanyl, which was sold as heroin.

Tyler S. Bobola, 21, was charged in September with the same offense.

Elizabethtown police Detective Dustin Ryan, who filed charges, determined Wise sold the drugs to Bobola, which Bobola then sold to the 22-year-old man who died.

Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman approved charges.

Wise, formerly of Second Street, is at Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.

Text messages revealed Bobola, having already bought from Wise, requested more of the same heroin, texting it “was bang,” meaning it provided a potent high.

The 22-year-old man consumed the fentanyl and overdosed at his North Cherry Alley home, and died at an area hospital.

In a Sept. 6 search of Bobola’s apartment, police found numerous bundles of heroin/fentanyl and substantial amounts of drug-packaging materials. The packaging matched evidence at the scene of the fatal overdose.

Susquehanna Regional Police and Lancaster County Drug Task Force assisted in making the connection between Wise and Bobola.