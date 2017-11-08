Community Christmas tree arrives in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in York City.

The community Christmas tree arrived to the city Wednesday morning. Robert Geiser of York donated the 35-foot-tall tree, that now stands in Continental Square.

Kinsley Construction and the York City Electrical Bureau were responsible for getting the tree to stand safely, which makes for a busy day.

"It's a stressful day for my crew to get it done, but when all is said and done, everybody is really happy," said David Rudolph, the superintendent of the Electrical Bureau and Building Maintenance for York City. "They enjoy doing it because they know the whole community enjoys the tree."

The tree will be decorated over the next few weeks so it can be ready for the Light Up York ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, December 2.