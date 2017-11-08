Drier and not as chilly with some sunshine on Wednesday

DRIER & NOT AS CHILLY:​ Conditions are much drier for the middle of the week, and afternoon temperatures recover a bit too. There’s plenty of clouds to start and some limited sunshine. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 30s. Some isolated icy spots are possible early before temperatures warm after sunrise. Sunshine should increase gradually for the area through the morning, especially north. The most cloud cover lingers near the Mason-Dixon line through the afternoon. It’s a bit less chilly of a day, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The overnight period is partly cloudy and quite chilly. Expect overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s to middle 30s. Thursday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds. An approaching cold front brings a very tiny chance for a shower or two later during the day. Otherwise, it’s quiet. Temperatures are a bit higher, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

COLD BURST FOR THE WEEKEND: The cold front crosses through Thursday night, and it packs a punch. It brings much chillier temperatures in time for the weekend. Conditions are partly sunny and breezy for Friday. There could even be few morning lake effect flurries to the northwest. Readings are in the 30s to near the 40 degree mark. Cold air settles into the region overnight, and widespread 20s are possible Saturday morning! There could be record cold morning lows. It remains very chilly with plenty of sun for Saturday. Readings are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday brings the next chance for some showers, but the system could be delayed a bit. Temperatures are a bit higher, in the middle to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is partly sunny, with temperatures near 50 degrees. Shower chances could sneak into this day as opposed to Sunday. Tuesday is drier with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are a bit milder. Readings are in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Have a great Wednesday!

