Few isolated showers, clouds and cool temperatures for Thursday

SMALL SHOWER CHANCE

Clouds decrease through the evening, producing chilly temperatures. They fall quickly to the upper 30s this evening, and bottom out in the lower 30s by morning. A disturbance not only thicken the clouds Thursday, but could produce an isolated shower or two. Readings are chilly in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Heading into the overnight, a potent cold front swings through the area. Winds become gusty out of the northwest to around 30mph, helping to usher in a burst of more frigid air. Highs of the day are likely to take place after midnight around 40 degrees. A few light snow flurries or snow showers possible Thursday night into Friday, especially, north and west of Harrisburg. You’ll need to dress for afternoon readings in the 30s, and wind chills in the 20s. Clouds mix with cold sunshine then clear once the sun sets before 5pm. That means extra layers are a must, especially, if heading out in the evening or going to one of the high school football playoff games. Heading into the weekend, temperatures head close to record territory.

QUICK COLD SHOT

High pressure builds in and settles the wind. With clear skies and calmer conditions, temperatures dive to the low 20s, which is in record territory. Bright sunshine is expected for Saturday and helps to warm temperatures to the lower 40s. A brisk, fall day and well below average. Clouds return Sunday, as the next frontal system approaches. Temperatures bump up a few more degrees to the middle and upper 40s. Showers arrive in the late afternoon to early evening, so the early part of the day is dry. The wet weather exits by the early morning hours Monday.

NEXT WEEK

Clouds hang around for the early part of Monday. Winds are breezy for much of the day, but calm late as high pressure builds across the area. Skies clear too, which will result in a colder morning Tuesday, with lows dropping to the lower 30s. It’s a sunny day with highs around 50 degrees. Next system approaches for Wednesday. Clouds return and highs are in the lower 50s.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist