YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Eeny and sister, the cats!

Eeny is one of five sisters that were found together as strays.

She is 11-weeks-old but they are all small for their age.

Eeny will probably be on the small side when she is done growing.

She is friendly, affectionate, and loving.

Eeny has been spayed and ready for adoption but will need a distemper and rabies booster when she’s old enough.

Eeny joins us today from Centerville Pet Rescue.