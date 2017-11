× Gettysburg Area School District’s name being used in a scam

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Gettysburg Area School District’s name is being used in a scam.

According to the school district, some local businesses are receiving requests from an outside company to become a sponsor for pocket-sized calendars for the winter sports season.

Gettysburg Area High School’s athletic department states that its coaches and staff would reach out to businesses directly if they were seeking monetary donations.