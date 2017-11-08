× Here are some of the ceremonies and special offers to mark Veterans Day in Central Pennsylvania

Here is a list of some of the businesses, civic organizations, student groups and charitable organizations that will honor U.S. veterans, active duty service members and their families Saturday for Veterans Day.

If your group is having a Veterans Day event that is not listed, send the information to news@fox43.com.

ACROSS THE REGION

HAIR CUTTERY

Hair Cuttery, the largest family-owned and -operated chain of hair salons in the country, is hosting its Veterans Day Share-A-Haircut program on Saturday, November 11, 2017.

For every haircut purchased at one of Hair Cuttery’s nearly 900 salons, one free haircut certificate will be donated to a veteran locally. Hair Cuttery is determined to donate thousands of free haircut certificates to veterans in communities across the nation with the help of local veteran’s organizations such as the American Red Cross, Operation Sacred Housing and regional Veterans Affairs offices. Through last year’s program, 67,000 free haircuts showed appreciation to our local heroes.

AROOGA’S GRILLE HOUSE AND SPORTS BAR

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar will salute America’s veterans with a choice of their famous pretzel options on Saturday at all locations. All veterans and troops will receive one free order of the following:

New Soft Pretzels & Fat Tire Beer Cheese: Soft pretzel nuggets made from scratch and served with New Belgium Fat Tire beer cheese

Arooga’s Crab Pretzel: Fresh baked soft pretzel in the shape of an ‘A’ with Chesapeake Crab Dip and shredded cheese

Arooga’s Buffalo Pretzel: Handmade ‘A’-shaped pretzel topped with Buffalo Chicken Dip and cheese

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS

Red Robin is offering all veterans and active duty military members a free Tavern Double burger with Bottomless Steak Fries on Saturday, Nov. 11 at participating locations.

Additional information can be found at www.redrobin.com/veteransday.

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE

This Veterans Day, Outback Steakhouse is offering a free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage on November 11. Additionally, November 12 through November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check and, beginning November 17, Military, Fire and Police heroes will receive 10% off their check.

Outback Steakhouse is also joining forces with Operation Homefront, a nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families, to launch the “At Outback, We Serve Those Who Serve” year-long campaign. Starting November 8 through January 2, 2018, Outback customers will have the opportunity to demonstrate their support for military families through purchases at their local Outback restaurant:

For every purchase of a Foster’s Lager Big Bloke, MillerCoors* will donate $1 to Operation Homefront

For every purchase of Outback’s New Patriotic Punch, Outback** will donate $1 to Operation Homefront

Customers can add $1 to their check to be donated directly to Operation Homefront

Customers’ donation of $5 or more will be used to purchase Outback gift cards that will be shared with military families by Operation Homefront

ROYER’S FLOWERS

Royer’s Flowers will salute all U.S. veterans with a free red, white and blue bouquet Saturday at any of their store locations in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties, including Stephenson’s Flowers & Gifts in Harrisburg.

The offer is available — in person only — at all Royer’s stores.

ADAMS COUNTY

HANOVER

A Fill the Boot donation drive will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Eisenhower Drive. Proceeds benefit FortheLoveofaVeteran.org.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

CARLISLE

The AMES Companies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Griffon Corporation and the nation’s leading provider of non-powered lawn and garden tools, will open the doors of the company’s employee-only tool sale to welcome veterans and active duty military members on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The first 250 veterans and active duty military members in attendance will receive a free Car Snow Shovel. Additionally, veterans and active duty military members will receive discounted prices ranging from $1 to $20 on a variety of AMES tools including but not limited to carts, hand tools and pruners, striking tools and crowbars, wheelbarrows, rakes, shovels, snow tools, hose reels and more.

Attendees must show a valid military ID to enter and may bring one guest. All sales are final and must be conducted in cash with a $200 limit in purchases. Children under 12 years old are not admitted and attendees must wear closed-toed shoes. Wheelbarrows are limited to two per person.

The AMES True Temper Distribution Center, 1 True Temper Dr., Carlisle, is participating in this event.

CARLISLE

The United States Army Heritage and Education Center will mark Veterans Day and recognize the anniversary of the end of World War I with a living history event entitled “Remembering Armistice Day” on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be located at the World War I Allied and German trenches on the USAHEC’s Army Heritage Trail.

Among the day’s highlights include re-enactors who will be illustrating the events as they unfolded for the 316th Infantry Regiment, AEF in the hours leading up to and the day following the Compiègne Armistice.

Visitors are invited to come witness the life of an American Doughboy in the trenches and the end of the war for the 316th. The event will follow the unit’s daily wartime routine – patrolling, caring for those in the Aid Station, cooking for the troops, and maintaining the supply line to the front – and will then recognize the end of the war at 11:00am on Saturday. Visitors are welcome to attend at any time during event hours.

CUMBERLAND CROSSINGS

Cumberland Crossings, 1 Longsdorf Way, Carlisle, will host a Veterans Day celebration Saturday at 11 a.m.

“People are invited to a celebration of veterans of all branches of the U.S. military,” says Melissa Stanton of the Cumberland Crossings staff. “The event will feature a flagpole ceremony, a presentation by a representative of the U.S. Army War College and luncheon following the presentation.”

To RSVP, people should contact Stanton at 240-6027.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL

Student members of the Cumberland Valley High School Patriots Club will honor all veterans and active duty service members in the Cumberland Valley area with a ceremony at the high school’s Performing Arts Center Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

All veterans and active duty service members are invited to attend the ceremony to be honored and recognized for their service to our country. Representative Greg Rothman, Senator Mike Regan, Congressman Scott Perry and Senator Pat Toomey are scheduled to attend the ceremony and give remarks. After the ceremony, veterans and active duty service members are invited to a reception in their honor at the school.

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP

Supervisor Ron Hamilton announced that the township is hosting a flagpole dedication and a reinstatement of a memorial for state Trooper Scott Ball at 1 p.m. on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, at Spring Meadows Park. Directing the event is township parks supervisor Kurt Uhler.

Master Sgt. Ball was one of the first Pennsylvania National Guardsmen killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2007, township officials said. His monument is being moved from another section of the park to a more prominent spot near the flagpole and state Route 174.

The ceremony also will include the raising of a flag donated for the new 70-foot flagpole by South Mountain American Legion Post #694. The overall project was arranged by Eagle Scout Matthew Otto.

MECHANICSBURG

The Veterans Memorial in Silver Spring will hold its seventh annual Veterans Day ceremony Saturday at 11 a.m. in Willow Mill Park. The public is invited to remember those who served our country, tour this unique memorial after the ceremony, and participate in a community blood drive from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the nearby township building.

The ceremony will last about 45 minutes and honor all veterans and currently serving military members, and will include two brief inspirational speeches by local student winners on the theme of “How does the Veteran Inspire Selfless Service?” We will also pay homage to veterans by dedicating inscribed bricks and plaques. A guided tour will be given of the memorial to explain the 20 by 50 foot memorial’s remarkable history and symbolism after the ceremony. The memorial’s five walls dedicated to each military service, 21 campaign and mission markers, and numerous dedications compose a unique and interesting story–well worth learning. Tours will last about 30 minutes, and will be conducted immediately following the ceremony.

In addition to the ceremony and tours, a concurrent Pennsylvania Blood Bank blood drive to honor the sacrifice veterans made for our country will be hosted by the Ahmadiyya Community, at the nearby township building at 8 Flowers Road, Mechanicsburg PA, 17050, from 11:00AM to 3:00 PM. Hot food and drinks will be provided to all. This is part of the mission of the Veterans Memorial to support volunteerism and community service.

The ceremony and memorial tour will be held at 80 Willow Mill Park Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. Seating is limited so please bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at a nearby covered pavilion in Willow Mill Park. For more information visit us at http://www.sstveteransmemorial.com/ or on Facebook.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

HERSHEY

The Hershey Bears will host Seats for Soldiers night at their game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Giant Center. All fans will receive a small American flag upon entrance. Bears players will wear specialty USA jerseys during the game, and specialty t-shirts will be on sale. Proceeds will benefit Liberty USO at Fort Indiantown Gap and Veteran’s Trust Fund. Members of the various service branches will be around the concourse prior to the game.

Pre-game ceremonies begin at 5:30 p.m.

MILLERSBURG

Special Moments, a bridal boutique on 321 Market Street, is giving away free brand-new wedding gowns and half-price couture gowns to veterans or their brides-to-be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The store has more than 200 gowns, sizes 2-30, and many couture gowns at half-price. If prospective brides cannot find a gown they like in those two categories, they can order any gown in the shop at a discounted rate, including all accessories.

Contact Wanda Latshaw at (717) 692-3994 with any questions.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

SHIPPENSBURG

Shippensburg University’s Army ROTC Raider Battalion will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. in the Ceddia Union Building (CUB). This year’s ceremony will feature speaker Lt. Col. Christopher Morton, professor and chair of the Department of Military Science.

From Nov. 6-9, the ROTC battalion will staff a table in the CUB where members of the Ship community can write notes of appreciation for veterans. The notes will be shared with veterans at the Boulder Crest Retreat, a non-profit organization supporting veteran health and wellness.

ROTC will participate in the Shippensburg Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 5. For more information on ROTC visit www.ship.edu/rotc.

The Nov. 10 ceremony will feature speaker Lt. Col. Christopher Morton, professor and chair of the Department of Military Science.

LANCASTER COUNTY

LANCASTER

Please join the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners as the County of Lancaster honors veterans who have served and sacrificed for our country. The Board of Commissioners will unveil a Plaque in Honor and Memory of Lancaster County Veterans for their service and sacrifice during the Vietnam War.

The brief ceremony will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at the Lancaster County Veteran’s Plaza located at 150 North Queen Street, Lancaster.

All are invited to join the County Commissioners as the County of Lancaster honors all veterans during this special ceremony.

LOXLEY’S RESTAURANT

500 Centerville Road

All veterans receive 50 percent off food purchases and a free breakfast buffet on Nov. 11. Please bring your valid military I.D. and join us in honoring those who served.

EPHRATA

The DEI Winters Leadership Memorial Committee will continue the tradition they began on Veterans Day 2014, hosting a moving Luminary Tribute to Veterans and all who serve.

Approximately 400 luminaries will be placed at the site of Ephrata’s Veterans Plaza and along the Winters Memorial Trail. The luminaries each represnet those with bricks in Veterans Plaza, donors, and all who serve or have served in our military.

“We’re proud to be able to continue this powerful tribute on Veterans Day. It’s a thoughtful, visual reminder of the sacrifices made in defense of our nation,” said Rebecca Gallagher, Chair of the DEI – Winters Leadership Memorial Committee. “Ephrata is a community that honors our veterans all year long, making this a very special community event where hundreds come out to walk along the trail & privately reflect.”

The Luminary Tribute will begin at sunset on Saturday, November 11th and will conclude at 8:00 pm. Admission is free and open to all. Visitors are welcome to walk through the rows of lights, there is no formal ceremony. Bountiful Feast food truck and Javateas Coffee Shop will be on site with hot drinks and food, Woodcrest Audio will be providing music to contribute to the patriotic and festive atmosphere, and students from Fulton Elementary will decorate the plaza’s flower beds with hundreds of American flags.

The tribute will take place regardless of weather conditions.

ELIZABETHTOWN

The Massing of the Colors display, a 7,000-flag memorial to each U.S. military service member who has died in combat since 9/11, is located in the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown’s Veterans Grove.

The public is invited to walk through and view the flag display at their leisure. It will be lit for nighttime viewing.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, a Veterans Day program in the Freemasons Cultural Center’s Brossman Ballroom will honor all U.S. military service personnel, present and past. Special guest speaker is Maj. Gen. Randall R. Marchi (retired PA Army National Guard), Past Commanding General of the 28th Infantry Division of the PA Army National Guard, who retired in June 2014 as the Deputy Adjutant General. Marchi is on the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc.

PERRY COUNTY

CARSON LONG MILITARY ACADEMY

Carson Long Military Academy’s Veterans Day festivities include a full parade conducted by the Corps of Cadets, beginning at 10:20 a.m. at Alumni Field on the campus. Carson Long’s “Gold Star Platoon,” a group of 44 alumni who gave their lives from World War II to the current conflicts in the Middle East, will be honored with a 21-gun salute. Festivities will conclude with a reception at The Maples. All veterans and their families are invited to attend.

YORK COUNTY

HANDEL’S ICE CREAM

Handel’s Ice Cream at 2310 S. Queen Street, will offer a free single-scoop regular or sugar cone to veterans and military personnel with a valid military ID as part of its “Let Us Serve You” day of recognition on Nov. 11.

YORK COUNTY

Veterans can enjoy a free meal at our annual breakfast, Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at York Fairgrounds.

KNICKERS PUB AND BOGEY MACAWS

Knickers Pub, 2700 Mount Rose Avenue, and Bogey Macaws, 601 Chestnut Hill Road, are offering 50 percent off on food purchases and free breakfast buffets for veterans with a valid military ID on Nov. 11.