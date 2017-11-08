× Justice Sallie Mundy remains on PA Supreme Court

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Justice Sallie Mundy will remain on the state’s highest court following Tuesday night’s election.

The Republican incumbent’s challenger, Democrat Dwayne Woodruff conceded shortly after 11 p.m., according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

As of 12:38 a.m., Mundy received 52% of the vote.

Prior to spending this past year on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Mundy resided on the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

Woodruff, a former professional football player with the Pittsburgh Steelers, served as a judge on the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Mundy’s victory doesn’t change the court’s balance of power as Democrats still hold a 5-2 majority, even with the Republican win.

This particular race garnered local attention after York County residents received flyers from the Pennsylvania GOP that said, “Vote For Judges Who Share Our Values And Stand For The Flag,” on the top and “Vote Republican On Tuesday, November 7th,” on the bottom.