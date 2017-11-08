× Lebanon man facing multiple charges after striking juvenile, police officer

LEBANON — A 55-year-old Lebanon man is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and other offenses after a domestic incident last Friday on the 300 block of Canal Street.

Police say James Conzelmann punched a juvenile in the face with a closed fist, injuring the juvenile.

When officers attempted to take him into custody, Conzelmann allegedly struck the officer in the leg with a closed fist, causing injury to the officer.

In addition to aggravated assault and resisting arrest, Conzelmann is charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault (domestic violence related) and disorderly conduct, police say.

Conzelmann was arraigned and incarcerated in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.