Local Veteran receives new shower system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANNVILLE, PA. - A local veteran received a big surprise. Gail Wise, who served as a marine in Hawaii, got a brand new shower and tub system, free of charge, at her home in Lebanon County. Wise was previously struck by a drunk driver and was wheelchair bound. Her new shower system will be more accessible for her and is meant to improve her daily life.

"They're going to put some handicap things in there because I was paralyzed on my left side," explained Wise.

The new shower system is part of Baths for the Brave, a nationwide initiative to improve the lives of veterans.