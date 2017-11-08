Man faces DUI charge after police responded to report of suspicious male at elementary school

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 34-year-old man who showed up at an elementary school Monday afternoon believing it was election day has been charged with driving under the influence.

Susquehanna Township Police were dispatched to 1200 block of North Progress Avenue around 3:35 p.m. for a report of a suspicious male.

An investigation revealed that Douglas Shuttlesworth drove to the school and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, police say.

Shuttlesworth was transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center. He has since been released, pending a summons.