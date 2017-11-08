MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Bryce Herrman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Bryce Herrman is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's weather kid this week! Bryce attends Red Lion Area High School and is in the 10th grade. Bryce has Asperger's and is considered to be high functioning on the spectrum. Bryce is very interested in sports, although he doesn't actively play on a team, he is a interested in baseball, football & Basket Ball. Bryce also loves the weather and someday hopes to become a Meteorologist.

