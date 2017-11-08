New liquefied natural gas facility commissioned in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEELTON, Pa. -- Dauphin County will soon be home to a liquefied natural gas facility.

UGI Energy Services celebrated the commissioning of the new facility in Steelton, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. The vice president of government affairs at UGI says the addition will benefit local utilities, and those savings will trickle down to customers.

"Utilities will be able to purchase some capacity in the $2 million tank," explains Pam Witmer, "so when it's very cold in the winter, they don't have to go out on the stock market and buy when prices are very high, which will translate into savings for consumers."

There's no word on when the new facility will officially open.