× Over 3,800 patients and 200 caregivers register for PA’s medical marijuana program in a week

HARRISBURG — More than 3,800 patients and over 200 caregivers have registered for Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program since the launch of the Medical Marijuana Patient and Caregiver Registry last week, according to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

“Since I signed medical marijuana into law in 2016, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has been laser-focused on implementation,” Governor Wolf said in a press release Wednesday. “The success of the patient registry one week since it was announced is another indicator of the need for this vital medication, and a testament to the department’s commitment to making medical marijuana available to patients in 2018.”

“The response from patients and caregivers has been extremely positive,” Acting Secretary for the Department of Health and Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Right now, patients and caregivers across Pennsylvania can go to our website at medicalmarijuana.pa.gov and register to participate in the medical marijuana program. Their next step is to visit an approved doctor to become certified with the program.”

Prior to registering, patients and caregiver should take these steps:

Talk to your physician to see if medical marijuana is right for you and ask them if they are registered with the program;

Make sure the address on your state-issued identification or driver’s license match where you currently reside; and

If you need assistance in getting your medical marijuana, designate a caregiver to help.

“When patients or caregivers are registering, they need to be sure to follow the instructions on the registry,” Dr. Levine said. “It is especially important to enter in your identification information exactly as it appears on your driver’s license or state-issued ID.”

The Medical Marijuana Program became effective on May 17, 2016, and is expected to be fully implemented by 2018. The program will offer medical marijuana to patients who are residents of Pennsylvania and under a physician’s care for the treatment of a serious medical condition as defined by the Medical Marijuana Law.