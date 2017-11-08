Police investigating two-vehicle crash in Lemoyne

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Lemoyne.

On November 7 around 2:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hummel Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Police arrived to find a gray Jeep Cherokee that had struck the side of a parked red Feightliner truck tractor.

The driver of the Cherokee told police that she was traveling east on Hummel Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle passed her on the left side and forced her to the right, which caused her to hit the parked vehicle.

That vehicle allegedly continued on and was last seen turning onto S. Tenth Street.

Witnesses of the accident confirmed the information to police and added that the vehicle was possibly a Hyundai Veloster.

Anyone with information on the vehicle that left the scene is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717.238.9676.