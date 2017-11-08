× Police searching for inmate that escaped work release program

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for an inmate that escaped a Community Service Work release program.

James Wheeler, 34, is facing escape charges for the incident.

On November 6 at approximately 7:30 p.m., police responded to Lancaster County Prison for a report of escape.

Police found that staff said Wheeler had been permitted to participate in the Community Service Work Release program, and walked away from his detail and did not return.

Earlier that day, prison staff attempted to locate Wheeler at an address in Manheim Township but were unable to apprehend him.

Wheeler had been at Lancaster County Prison on a probation violation in connection to a prior conviction for simple assault.

Anyone with information on Wheeler’s current location is asked to contact Police at 717-664-1180 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.