× Police seek help in identifying accused Gray Goose vodka thief in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Manheim Township police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a retail theft that occurred Tuesday night at a Fine Wine & Spirits store in Lancaster.

Police say the suspect entered the Fine Wine & Spirits store on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike at 7:12 p.m., took a $49.99 bottle of Grey Goose vodka, and left without paying.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401 or use the anonymous tip line at (717) 569-2816.