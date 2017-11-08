× Police seek man who attempted to burglarize homes in Upper Allen, Silver Spring Townships

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who allegedly attempted to burglarize two homes in Upper Allen and Silver Spring Townships.

An Upper Allen resident reported to police Wednesday morning that a male knocked on her door and tried to force his way into her home.

The woman described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 20’s who had a thin build and short facial hair. She added that he was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, dark-colored pants and tan boots.

An investigation determined that the same suspect broke the windows of another home.

A search for the suspect involved Upper Allen Police, Silver Spring Police and a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter.

He was not located.

Anyone with information regarding the individual or anyone who may have seen someone matching the above description is asked to call Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676 or call or text 717-850-8273 for an anonymous tip line. Tips can also be submitted online by visiting www.upperallenpolice.com.