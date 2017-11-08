Reactions to Roy Halladay’s death pour in from former teammates, coaches, executives

The news of Roy Halladay’s sudden and tragic death struck a chord throughout Major League Baseball.
Over the past 14 hours, a number of former teammates, coaches, executives and other people around the game have shared stories and reaction about the former ace’s passing.
The Philadelphia Phillies chairman David Montgomery and former Phillies pitcher and Halladay’s teammate, Cole Hamels, gathered at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia to have a press conference at 6:30 on Tuesday night. You can view that conference here:
Halladay’s two teams, the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies issued statements regarding Halladay’s death:
Former Phillies second baseman Chase Utley posted this message on his Instagram account:
My heart hurts writing this. I can still remember the first day we met. It was 5:45am on the first day of spring training when I arrived. He was finishing his breakfast but his clothes were soaking wet. I asked if it was raining when he got in. He laughed and said “No I just finished my workout” I knew right then- he was the real deal. Thank you Roy for allowing us to witness what it takes to be the best. We will all miss you.
A number of former teammates and coaches tweeted messages of support, many keeping Halladay’s wife, Brandy, and sons, Ryan and Brayden, in their thoughts:
The Phillies compiled this tribute video for Halladay, and posted it on their social media pages Tuesday night:
Halladay completed his MLB career in 2013, after compiling 203 wins with a 3.38 career ERA and 2117 strikeouts. He won two Cy Young Awards, and is one of two men to throw a no-hitter in the MLB Postseason.
At the time of his retirement in 2013, while dealing with injuries, Halladay made it very clear he wanted to spend time with his young sons and wife. While he had spent time as a guest instructor with the Phillies in Spring Training in recent years, pushes to get Halladay back in the game in some capacity fell short to his commitment to his family.
The last post on his Twitter account exemplifies that: