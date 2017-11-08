Reactions to Roy Halladay’s death pour in from former teammates, coaches, executives

The news of Roy Halladay’s sudden and tragic death struck a chord throughout Major League Baseball.

Over the past 14 hours, a number of former teammates, coaches, executives and other people around the game have shared stories and reaction about the former ace’s passing.

The Philadelphia Phillies chairman David Montgomery and former Phillies pitcher and Halladay’s teammate, Cole Hamels, gathered at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia to have a press conference at 6:30 on Tuesday night. You can view that conference here:

Halladay’s two teams, the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies issued statements regarding Halladay’s death:

Statement from the Blue Jays organization on the tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/Ih8D0RQE9p — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 7, 2017

Former Phillies second baseman Chase Utley posted this message on his Instagram account:

A number of former teammates and coaches tweeted messages of support, many keeping Halladay’s wife, Brandy, and sons, Ryan and Brayden, in their thoughts:

Gone too soon my friend!!! Blessed to have shared the field with you as a teammate, competitor, friend and more importantly a brother. Praying for Brandy, Ryan and Brayden🙏🏽 — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) November 7, 2017

Heart is broken to hear about Roy Halladay .great friend, teammate, father and husband. One of the best teammates ever! You will be missed ! — Roy Oswalt (@royoswalt44net) November 7, 2017

Such a sad day. We lost a great ball player but an even better human being. Many prayers to Brandy, Ryan, & Brayden. We will miss you Roy. — Ryan Howard (@ryanhoward) November 7, 2017

Heart broken- Roy was always the guy I looked up to in little league, in high school, in the bigs. So lucky to have been his teammate. Incredible husband, incredible dad, we will miss you Doc! — Brad Lidge (@SlidersNSaves54) November 7, 2017

I’m stunned to silence over the news of Roy Halladay. My thoughts and heart are with Brandy and the boys. Rest In Peace my friend. — Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) November 7, 2017

I’ll never forget Aug ‘13. Doc and I were two months away from retirement. He was hurt, clearly. He was still pitching tho. One day in Wrigley he was throwing 83, and all over the place. I go to the mound and he just said “everything hurts.”

He wouldnt come out. Always fighting. — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) November 7, 2017

When people ask me if I could re-live any moment in baseball-1 that I always say would be to watch Doc pitch again! Today my heart goes out to Brandy and the boys. He was a great husband, father, friend and teammate. Such a special man! You will be forever missed! #RoyHalladay — Cole Hamels (@ColeHamels) November 8, 2017

Carlos Ruiz released this statement about his friend, Roy Halladay. pic.twitter.com/xrQJh4KMXN — NBC Sports Philly (@NBCSPhilly) November 8, 2017

The Phillies compiled this tribute video for Halladay, and posted it on their social media pages Tuesday night:

Halladay completed his MLB career in 2013, after compiling 203 wins with a 3.38 career ERA and 2117 strikeouts. He won two Cy Young Awards, and is one of two men to throw a no-hitter in the MLB Postseason.

At the time of his retirement in 2013, while dealing with injuries, Halladay made it very clear he wanted to spend time with his young sons and wife. While he had spent time as a guest instructor with the Phillies in Spring Training in recent years, pushes to get Halladay back in the game in some capacity fell short to his commitment to his family.

The last post on his Twitter account exemplifies that:

I love the Players & Parents of our Florida Burn! They keep proving why they’re the best team on the field but more important the classiest! pic.twitter.com/4agAeCO4wY — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) November 6, 2017