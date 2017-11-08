× State Police identify trooper shot in Northampton County Tuesday

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police have identified the trooper who was shot Tuesday during a traffic stop in Northampton County.

Cpl. Seth J. Kelly, 39, was shot while conducting a traffic stop on Route 33 in Plainfield Township. The suspect fled in a blue Pontiac sedan, and drove himself to Easton Hospital, where he was taken into custody after being treated for gunshot wounds.

Kelly is in critical condition, police say.

Captain Rich D’Ambrosio, of the Pennsylvania State Police, said at a press conference Wednesday morning that Kelly called for backup after he thought the suspect, identified as Daniel Khalil Clary, 22, might be under the influence of a narcotic. After doing a field sobriety test, the troopers attempted to arrest him.

“At this point, (the suspect) begins to violently resist arrest. The troopers were in a knock-down, drag-out fight along the side of the road with vehicles speeding by them. It got very, very violent. I saw the confrontation on video already and it was a very violent fight,” D’Ambrosio said.

Cpl. Seth J. Kelly, 39, enlisted with the PSP in 2004 and is a graduate of the 116th cadet class. Full-size picture here: https://t.co/GwNrRdUhsC pic.twitter.com/4LSAcMZ768 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 8, 2017