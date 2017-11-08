× State Police investigate body found in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Birdsboro.

The woman’s body was found in a small wooded area behind a residence in the 300 block of West Main Street Wednesday around 11:20 a.m., police say.

The investigation was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police after Birdsboro Police responded to the call.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to please contact PSP Reading at 610-378-4011.