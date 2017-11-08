× The National Weather Service wants to warn you about snow squalls

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Clearfield County, Pa.

FOX43’s Winter Weather Awareness Week continues…

According to the National Weather Service, snow squalls cause the most weather-related fatalities on roads in Pennsylvania.

Snow squalls are so dangerous because they happen in a flash. They surprise drivers because the weather will look nice, and then, all of the sudden, snow appears and causes white-out conditions.

These heavy bursts of snow often don’t last long, only about 15 to 45 minutes, and they only cause an inch or two of snow, if that.

Yet, the sudden, blizzard-like conditions can lead to chain reaction, multi-vehicle crashes, which is why they’re so dangerous.

There have been dozens of car pile ups on Interstate 80 and 81 just because of snow squalls in Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service recommends getting off a road immediately when snow causes white-out conditions.

Passing Lake-effect snow and strong cold fronts cause these sudden, blizzard-like conditions.

On Wednesday Meteorologists Bradon Long and Drew Anderson attended a winter weather conference organized by the National Weather Service to learn about the new snow squall warnings system.

Later today, we’ll update you with how the NWS’ new squall storm warnings will work right here in this article.

