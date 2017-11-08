Touched by apology note, man hopes to return ‘grass cutting money’ to sender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Ill. – An Illinois business owner is trying to track down the person who wrote an anonymous apology letter, complete with money to fix a construction truck he thought he had damaged.

"Mister, I want to say I'm sorry. My friends and I were running across the street where your truck was parked, and my friend pushed me into your truck and I scratched your truck with my skateboard," the letter said.

The letter was typed and sent to Zelnio Construction without a return address, according to WQAD.

Enclosed in the envelope, $40, to help cover the insurance deductible.

"I am sending you my grass cutting money for the insurance. My dad said his had a hundred dollar payment for things like this," the letter read.

Owner John Zelnio says his truck is not damaged, and wants to return the hard-earned cash to the well-intentioned skateboarder.

"It is awesome. It made me feel good people are trying to do the right thing," Zelnio said.

The letter writer says he or she will "send some more next week when I finish some more yards."

Zelnio, who ironically is the president of the Quad Cities CrimeStoppers Board, is hoping to find the person soon.

"It's kind of a reverse CrimeStoppers. We're always looking for tips to solve crimes. In this case, we're looking for a tip so we can do the right thing."