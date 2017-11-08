× Washington DC woman arrested after incident at haunted attraction in Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE — A Washington D.C. woman is facing several charges after an incident at a Spring Grove haunted house attraction on Oct. 28, according to Southwestern Regional Police.

Melissa Myia Wallace-Pulliam, 36, is charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after police say she got in a physical confrontation with another customer in the ticketing area of Kim’s Krypt shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 28.

According to police, Wallace-Pulliam allegedly grabbed the juvenile customer by the hair and pulled her across the ticketing area.

When police confronted Wallace-Pulliam, she was observed to be slurring her speech and continually attempted to leave while police were questioning her. When police attempted to physically detain her, Wallace-Pulliam allegedly began yelling and refusing orders to place her hands behind her back. Police then took Wallace-Pulliam to the ground, where she allegedly continued to resist attempts to handcuff her. Wallace-Pulliam allegedly continued to resist attempts to get her inside a police vehicle, forcing officers to restrain her feet.

Wallace-Pulliam was taken to York County Central Booking for processing. During a search, police say they discovered a device used to grind marijuana and a total of seven small zipper bags containing suspected heroin and other controlled substances.