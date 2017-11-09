African Serval cat mistaken for cheetah by Reading Police Department

BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– The Animal Rescue League of Berks County is in possession of an African Serval cat after it was mistaken for a cheetah by the Reading Police Department.

According to the Animal Rescue League’s Facebook page, the group received a call from the Reading Police Department on Saturday, November 4 saying that a cheetah was running through the streets of Reading.

When staff responded to the call, they found that the animal was not a cheetah, but in fact an African Serval cat.

This type of cat is illegal to own in Pennsylvania without a permit, and upon contacting the Pennsylvania Fish and Game Commission, the Animal League learned that no one in Pennsylvania has a permit to own an African Serval.

The cat was transported to a highly respected rescue that specializes in big cats and was reportedly doing well.