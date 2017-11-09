× California man to serve nearly 22 years in prison for coercion of Elizabethtown minor to engage in sex

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A California man was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for coercion of an Elizabethtown minor to engage in sex.

Stephen Chang, 29, of Los Angeles, California, was sentenced to 262 months imprisonment for travel with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct and coercion of sexual activity from a minor.

Chang was arrested at Harrisburg International Airport in March 2016.

According to United States Attornery Bruce Brandler, Chang began communicating with a female minor when she was only 13-years-old.

The communication began in August 2014 and continued until his arrest in March 2016.

During these conversations, Chang enticed the juvenile to take and send sexually exploitative images.

Chang eventually traveled from Los Angeles to Elizabethtown on December 12, 2014, October 1, 2015, and March 4, 2016 to engage in sexual contact with the minor.

On January 29, 2016, police were notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in a CyberTipline report about Facebook communication between Chang and the minor.

After an investigation, authorities learned that Chang had also engaged in sexual misconduct with a second victim in Bakersfield, California.

Now, Chang will serve prison time.