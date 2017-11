Capital Area Transit announces cancellations for Thursday

As part of the ongoing driver shortage, Capital Area Transit has announced cancellations of routes for Thursday morning.

The cancellations are as follows:

RT 12 INBOUND AT 5:37 AM FROM BOSCOVS WILL NOT BE RUNNING PLEASE TAKE THE 5:52. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 9, 2017

RT 1 OUTBOUND 6:45 FROM THE TRANSFER CENTER WILL NOT BE RUNNING TODAY. PLEASE TAKE THE 6:25 OR THE 7:05. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVEIENCE — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 9, 2017

RT 1 INBOUND 6:27 FROM KLINE VILLAGE WILL NOT BE RUNNING TODAY. PLEASE TAKE THE 6:07 OR 6:47. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVIENENCE — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 9, 2017

RT 1 INBOUND 7:07 LEAVING KLINE VILLAGE WILL NOT BE RUNNING TODAY. PLEASE TAKE THE 6:47 OR THE 7:27. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 9, 2017

INBOUND 12 AT 6:07 FROM BOSCOVS WILL NOT BE RUNNING TODAY. PLEASE TAKE THE 6:22 OR 6:52. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE. — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 9, 2017

OUTBOUND 8 AT 6:35 FROM TRANSFER CENTER WILL NOT BE RUNNING TODAY. PLEASE TAKE THE 5:45 OR 6:45. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE. — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 9, 2017

INBOUND 8 AT 7:13 FROM RUTHERFORD SQUARE WILL NOT BE RUNNING TODAY. PLEASE TAKE THE 6:36 OR THE 7:33. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE. — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 9, 2017

OUTBOUND 3 AT 7:40 FROM TRANSFER CENTER WILL NOT BE RUNNING TODAY. PLEASE TAKE THE 7:15 OR THE 7:45. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE. — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 9, 2017

RT 12 EXPRESS INBOUND FROM AMELIAS PARK AND RIDE WILL NOT BE RUNNING TODAY. PLEASE TAKE THE 12 LOCAL AT 7:08 FROM AMELIAS. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE. — CAT Transit (@CATTransit) November 9, 2017