Eagles sign Timmy Jernigan to 4-year extension

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday afternoon that they have signed Timmy Jernigan to a four-year extension.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jernigan’s extension is worth $48 million, which includes $26 million guaranteed.

The defensive tackle was acquired by the Eagles following an April trade with Baltimore.

Through nine games, Jernigan has 13 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Jernigan was in the final season of his rookie-deal.