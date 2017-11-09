Eagles sign Timmy Jernigan to 4-year extension

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Derek Barnett #96, Timmy Jernigan #93, and Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after stopping the New York Giants on downs in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday afternoon that they have signed Timmy Jernigan to a four-year extension.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jernigan’s extension is worth $48 million, which includes $26 million guaranteed.
The defensive tackle was acquired by the Eagles following an April trade with Baltimore.
Through nine games, Jernigan has 13 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Jernigan was in the final season of his rookie-deal.