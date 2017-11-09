× East Earl Township man admits to intentionally starting fire that injures uncle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An East Earl Township man is facing charges after admitting to intentionally starting a fire that injured his uncle.

Anthony Gobber, 19, is facing arson, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief among other related charges for the incident.

On October 30 around 12:30 a.m., police and fire officials responded to the 1500 block of Main Street for a report of a dwelling fire.

At that time, Gobber told police that a window air conditioner in his bedroom caught fire and that it had extended to the walls.

A State Police Fire Marshal investigated the scene, and ruled that the fire was intentionally set.

The Fire Marshal said that the fire started with the left window curtain, before extending to the air conditioner, the right curtain, window frame, and finally the ceiling.

Police then interviewed Gobber who admitted to starting the fire by lighting his window curtains with a gas lighter. He told police, “Okay, I did it. I intentionally set the curtains on fire.”

At the time of the fire, Gobber’s mother, grandmother and uncle were all in the residence.

As a result of the fire, Gobber’s uncle, Bryon Gobber suffered a minor burn on his right hand while pushing the air conditioner and burning curtain out of the bedroom window.

The damage caused by the fire is worth over $1,000.

Now, Gobber will face charges.