Family of Roy Halladay releases statement following Tuesday's deadly plane crash

The Halladay family released a statement to MLB.com on Thursday after former major league pitcher Roy Halladay died in a plane crash Tuesday.

Halladay, who spent his pitching career with the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies, was just 40 years old.

A portion of the statement read, “While we mourn the loss of the core of our family, we choose to celebrate him and remember the man we knew privately on and off the field. We hope that he serves as an example of professionalism, integrity and hard work for all who knew him. For us, we will forever remember his unconditional love, humility and the sacrifices he made to provide for the family that meant the world to him.”

Read the full statement here.