× Gusty winds brings a cold blast for Friday

LAYER UP!

Skies finally clear this evening leading to a chilly night. Our first true Arctic front of the season plows through overnight. Wind

gusts expected between 30MPH to 40MPH for several hours. Colder air works in behind the front. High temperatures are stuck in the 30s but you’ll need to dress for how it will feel. Wind chill values will range in the lower and middle 20s. The breeze dies slowly heading into the evening but a cold night awaits, in fact, possible record breaking lows by Saturday

morning. The record is 23, our forecast is 20. Some of the colder valleys may dip closer to 20 degrees. Plenty of sunshine brightens the skies. It is cold in the upper 30s and lower 40s by afternoon. Sunday is looking drier with the rain chance now in the overnight period towards Monday morning. Look for partly sunny skies and cool readings in the middle and upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK

Monday’s system is weak. Any shower activity in the area, moves out quickly leaving partly sunny skies. Temperatures remain cool in the 40s with the hovering clouds, and chilly breeze. High strengthens Monday night into Tuesday bringing more sunshine. Temperatures respond and warm to near 50 degrees. Weak disturbance moves in Wednesday evening bring a stray shower or two. Most of the day is dry with increasing clouds. Readings still manage to climb to the lower 50s. Thursday is dry with sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 50s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist