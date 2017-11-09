× Harrisburg man indicted on drug trafficking and firearms charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury of drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Jeremy Jivens, 42, was indicted on November 8.

According to U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler, the indictment alleges that Jivens possessed crack cocaine with intent to deliver on March 23, 2017 in Harrisburg.

The indictment also alleges that Jivens was unlawfully in possession of a .357 Ruger revolver and a AKS 7.62 rifle along with ammunition. As a previously convicted felon, Jivens is not permitted to own firearms.

The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is lifetime imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.