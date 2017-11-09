Mainly cloudy and cool with a few showers Thursday

COOL WITH A FEW SHOWERS:​ It’s another chilly start to the region, with clouds building fast ahead of the next system. Partly cloudy skies turn mainly cloudy quickly through the mid-morning hours. Temperatures begin in the upper 20s to middle 30s. The rest of Thursday brings plentiful clouds. The next system approaches through the day, and it triggers a few afternoon showers for the region. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s through the afternoon. The cold front crosses through Thursday night, and it packs a punch. Strong wind gusts usher in cold air, dropping temperatures in the middle 20s to near 30 degrees. Wind chill values are in the teens at their coldest early Friday morning. A few lake effect flurries make it into our northwest counties as well. Conditions are partly sunny and windy for the rest of Friday. Readings are in the middle to upper 30s. Expect wind chill values in the upper teens to middle 20s too.

COLD BURST FOR THE WEEKEND: Even colder air settles into the region overnight on Friday, and widespread 20s are likely Saturday morning! There could be record cold morning lows. It remains very chilly with plenty of sun for Saturday. The sun doesn’t boost temperatures too much compared to Friday’s high temperatures. Readings are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday brings increasing clouds as the next system approaches. Showers should hold off until the overnight period, perhaps mixing at times with some snow. Accumulations are not likely.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is partly sunny, after a lingering shower or two early. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s during the afternoon. Tuesday is drier with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are a bit milder. Readings are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday temperatures increase a touch more, and it’s a bit cloudier. This is because the next system approaches. It could bring a late day or evening shower, but for now most of the day should be dry.

Have a great Thursday!