× Man dies at hospital following single-vehicle crash in Jackson Twp.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man involved in a single-vehicle crash in Jackson Township was pronounced dead at York Hospital Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred on Route 30 in the area of 4805 Lincoln Highway.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the man’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a fixed rock and a gas line before coming to rest in a parking lot.

Northern York County Regional Police are the investigating police agency.