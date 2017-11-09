Man faces theft by deception charge after taking checks from residence, writing them out to himself

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 35-year-old man faces a theft by deception charge stemming from an incident in May 2016.

Dean Getz, who is currently incarcerated at State Correctional Institute – Benner Township on unrelated charges, allegedly took two checks from a residence and wrote the checks to himself for a total of $330, East Cocalico Township Police say.

Getz, was doing work at the dwelling located in the first block of Cranberry Circle when the incident occurred.

He admitted to the theft and also agreed to plead guilty, police add.