Manheim man charged after providing fentanyl-heroin to 22-year-old overdose victim

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Manheim man is charged with providing a fentanyl-heroin batch to a West Lampeter Township man who died of an overdose.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force charged 25-year-old Brenton Christensen with felony drug delivery resulting in death regarding the Oct. 21, 2016, death of the 22-year-old victim.

Christensen was arrested Thursday and arraigned around noon by District Judge William Benner who set bail at $500,000, which was not posted.

Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman approved the charge.

The charge resulted from recent information obtained about Christensen’s cellphone number and statements Christensen made after the overdose incident.

Earlier this month, an individual provided information to police about Christensen telling him he provided heroin that caused the man’s fatal overdose. An autopsy revealed the death was caused by fentanyl and heroin.

Police also obtained Christensen’s phone number, at the time of the overdose, which matched a number involved in a text message exchange with the victim, before he fatally overdosed at his Gypsy Hill Road home.

The text messages were about acquiring heroin, prices and quantities.