Police searching for person of interest in attempted burglaries in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a person of interest in multiple attempted burglaries.

The attempts occurred on November 8, and the pictured individual was seen walking near the Rossmoyne Business Center.

Anyone with information regarding this individual or anyone who may have seen someone matching this description is asked to call 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting their website here.