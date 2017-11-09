× Police searching for suspects that broke into a garage, stole dirt bikes in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for suspect(s) that forced their way into a garage and stole dirt bikes.

Sometime between 10:30 p.m. on October 29 and 6:00 a.m. on October 30, a suspect or possible suspects forced entry into a detached garage in the 3300 block of White Church Road in Greene Township.

The suspect(s) caused approximately $300.00 and stole the victim’s dirt bikes.

The bikes, including a 2017 Honda CRF450R, a 2013 Honda CRF250R, and a 2003 Honda XR100R have a combined value of about $15,000.

All three bikes are red and white with numerous decals.

The suspect(s) left behind a black steel truck bed tool box that contained tools, black bags containing tools, a tan box containing tools, and a black metal case that contained CDs. These objects were found in a field that was located near the front entrance of the location.